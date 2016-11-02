Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scooter park for Highburton in memory of Isaac Nash will take a step closer to becoming a reality this month.

The idea was first aired following the tragic death of the sports-mad Kirkburton schoolboy who was swept out to sea during a family holiday in Anglesey in August 2014.

Family and friends then took part in some energetic fundraising and £160,000 has now been raised for the venture which has been dogged by complaints from some residents who fear it would attract antisocial elements.

But Isaac’s grandfather Howard Lewis said the project at Burton Acres Park, Highburton, has now gone out to tender through Kirklees Council which submitted the formal planning application.

He said: “Contractors are invited to express their interest by November 16 and submit a quotation for design. The decision as to which is preferred then needs to be made and whether it needs any ‘tweaking’.

“The final design needs to be referred back to planning to discharge conditions in the permission. After that we will move to construction.

“When this starts may be affected by how much work the chosen contractor has on its books and also influenced by the weather, but we are hoping for completion by the end of spring, ready to use from then on throughout the summer.”