A motorist who tried to escape from police crashed into a wall injuring himself so badly he is still using crutches six months later, a court heard.

Officers first spotted Amjad Ellahi driving a Toyota Avensis at 1.15am on March 14 on Beck Lane, Heckmondwike and decided to stop him.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court he ignored the blue lights and continued driving out of sight.

He was next seen in a supermarket car park and other officers arrived to try and block him in but he again drove off at speed.

About eight minutes later the police received a report from a witness driving in Sunnybank Road, Mirfield about a driver “tearing” along the road at speed.

He estimated the driver was doing 60mph in a 30mph limit and had noticed the vehicle already had some damage on the front offside wing.

Mr Ahmed said the next report was that a car had crashed into a wall in Church Lane, Mirfield . Ellahi though injured was outside the vehicle. He later claimed that he was not the driver.

Rukhshanda Hussain, representing Ellahi, said he had no recollection of getting into the car and driving. He had been at a party where there was an altercation and he had decided to leave.

He woke up in the trauma unit in hospital where he spent a month with serious injuries to his arm and leg. He had to have surgery and was facing further operations and still needed help with day to day activities.

“It is lucky for him that no member of the public or other road user was injured,” she added and said he was motivated to change his drinking habits and would welcome help with that.

Ellahi, 37 of Parker Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury admitted dangerous driving and was given eight months in prison suspended for 18 months with 20 rehabilitation activity days, a six month alcohol treatment course, 12 weeks curfew from 8pm to 7am and banned from driving for three years.

Recorder Martin Simpson told him: “You were seriously injured which must have been a warning of the injuries you could have caused to others.”