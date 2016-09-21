Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It is still three months until Christmas.

But Toys R Us has already predicted what will be the most popular toys of the season for small and big kids alike.

Victoria Nicholson, manager of the newly-opened Kingsgate centre store in Huddersfield, explained more about some of the top sellers that are already on sale in the shop.

Furby Connect

Toys-R-Us opens its pop-up store in Huddersfield Kingsgate Centre. Tipped to be top selling Christmas toys, Furby connect.

“It’s a twist on the classic Furby.

“It’s now connectable to any devices, such as android, and it’s got games you can play with the Furby through it.”

Paw Patrol Air Patroller

Toys-R-Us opens its pop-up store in Huddersfield Kingsgate Centre. Tipped to be top selling Christmas toys, Paw Patrol Air Patroller.

“This is a pre-school toy.

“It has lights and sounds on it and it follows on from patroller that was popular last Christmas.

“You can buy add on characters to ride on it.”

Selfie Mic

Toys-R-Us opens its pop-up store in Huddersfield Kingsgate Centre, tipped to be top selling this Christmas the Selfie Mic.

“It is what it says on the box. It’s a microphone and selfie stick so you can video yourself singing and doing karaoke.

“It syncs to your phone via bluetooth.”

A Toys R Us spokeswoman named three other possible must-haves which have not yet made it into the Huddersfield store.

The LEGO Ninjago Samurai X Cave Chaos

Toys R Us names some of its predicted top Christmas sellers for 2016. This is the LEGO Ninjago Samurai X Cave Chaos

A toy for small and big kids alike, this set allows fans to create an underground ninja hideout. Build a jet plane, attack with the Samurai X mech and trap the invaders in the laser prison. Then zoom off on a Samurai X bike.

The Star Wars Spinning Lightsaber

Toys R Us names some of its predicted top Christmas sellers for 2016. This is the Star Wars BladeBuilders Spin-Action Lightsaber

This has a 360degree spinning connector to allow mini jedis to do battle on all sides.

It also includes a light dagger.

Chip Robot Dog

Toys R Us names some of its predicted top Christmas sellers for 2016. This is the CHiP Robot Dog

Less messy than a real dog, this small robot toy can be trained using voice commands or through using an app on a smart device such as a mobile phone.

Teach him new tricks, pick up his front legs to dance or nuzzle.