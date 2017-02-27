Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was an icon of the early noughties and now the Nokia 3310 is coming back.

Nokia has unveiled a new, updated version of the 3310 which is set to go on sale later this year.

And it will contain the classic game Snake.

First launched in 2000, the 3310 had a long-lasting battery with a life of its own.

The new version, being produced by new manufacturer HMD Global, will cost around £41.

But there’s a catch – it only offers 2.5G connectivity, so you won’t be able to get full-blown internet and there’s no wifi either.

The new 3310 will have a camera and a colour screen but otherwise remains the simple device it was in its original form.

Having once been the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer, Nokia has since slipped behind all its major rivals and was sold off by previous buyers Microsoft last year.

HMD Global chief executive Arto Nummela said: “Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognisable phone brands globally for decades.

“In the short time since HMD was launched into the market, the positive reception we’ve had has been overwhelming; it seems everyone shares our excitement for this next chapter.”