Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman and BBC Radio Leeds presenter Liz Green will tour Huddersfield town centre this weekend to decide whether it really is a no-go area.

But there’s still a question mark over who will be the host.

Will it be Mr Sheerman, who has represented the town in Parliament since 1979? Or will it be Ms Green, who makes much of her pride in her Huddersfield roots?

The two had a very public spat after Huddersfield-born Ms Green criticised the town as “unsafe” on her radio show. Her comments came following the publication of a Kirklees Council report saying more needed to be done to create a more diversified, thriving night-time economy.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

A recurring theme on her early morning programme was the feeling that Huddersfield town centre was not a safe place to visit and there was not a lot going on.

Mr Sherman responded by roundly rejecting her statement and sticking up for Huddersfield. He said: “Come on Liz, walk round the town with me and I will persuade you that I am right.”

He went on to appear on her radio show where he and Ms Green went head-to-head, debating whether the town centre is not a safe place to visit, particularly at weekends.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

When asked directly “Are you going to come and stand with me outside McDonald’s at midnight on a Friday night?” Mr Sheerman gave a robust response: “Let’s put the record straight. When I heard your comments and the Huddersfield Examiner phoned me, I said, ‘I will invite Liz Green to walk with ME around Huddersfield’.”

The stand-off has continued on social media. First Mr Sheerman tweeted: “Delighted that I will be welcoming Liz Green for an evening in heart of Huddersfield this week! @BBCLeeds”

Yesterday she tweeted: “This weekend I take @BarrySheerman for a walk around #Huddersfield at night. Let’s see how it REALLY is. @Examiner Mon Brkfst @BBCLeeds”

Last week Ms Green tweeted a video of herself standing outside McDonald’s. Addressing Mr Sheerman directly she said: “Hello Barry Sheerman. It’s Liz Green, seven o’clock Friday night in Huddersfield, outside McDonald’s. I‘m waiting for you.”