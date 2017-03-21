Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sleet and snow remains on the cards.

Despite blue skies, the Met Office says clouds will thicken tonight (Tues) to bring rain and snow to some areas of the town’s more hilly areas.

It comes after Salendine Nook meteorologist Paul Stevens predicted snowfall above 700ft, and a dusting came down overnight in Outlane.

Mr Stevens added: “By late Tuesday and into Wednesday there could be another band of snow over the Pennines and some lower ground.”

For the rest of the week there will be bright spells during the day but it will feel cold.

Overnight there will be frosts.

Kirklees Winter did a grit run at 5am on Tuesday and said on Twitter: “Our night patrol service will be monitoring the network and conditions tonight. Please stay safe.”