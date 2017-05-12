Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A list of lines used by rogue traders to access your home has been issued by police and trading standards.

The ‘Not Sure? Don’t Open the Door!’ campaign is aimed at potential victims, particularly vulnerable, elderly people, and their families.

And West Yorkshire Police and Trading Standards have issued a list of common lines used by scammers to trick you into employing them.

Once employed rogue traders will carry out substandard work, overcharge and carry out unnecessary work.

Such lines may also be used in distraction burglaries.

Here are some of the misleading lines they use:

“I was just up on your neighbour’s roof and noticed that you had a few tiles missing from yours….”

“It’s a government scheme for one day only….”

“I will need some cash up front; I can drive you to the bank if you like?”

“If you don’t get the work done now, it’ll cost you more later on down the line….”

“Don’t tell anyone how cheap we’re doing this work for you….”

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Rogue traders are criminals who take advantage of householders by using high-pressure sales techniques. The work is often expensive, sub-standard and not required at all.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

“Raising awareness of the dangers posed by rogue traders is particularly important as is following a few simple steps which can greatly reduce your chance of being a victim of such criminals on your own doorstep."