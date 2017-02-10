Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired police detective who became a foster carer has said it’s ‘never too late’ to improve young lives.

Keith Talbot, 52, and his wife Zoe are backing a Kirklees Council campaign to find loving homes for children who will need support until they’re able to live independently.

The couple have opened their home and their hearts up to a nine-year-old boy who was in need of a fresh start and a safe and loving home.

Keith, of Huddersfield, said: “My time at the police taught me to be resilient which I’d say has stood me in good stead as a foster carer. Also Zoe’s job at a children’s home means she deals with children who have come from abusive and neglected backgrounds all the time, so we never went into it blindfold.

“To take a child who’s been through so much trauma and uncertainty, to then help turn their life around and give them the best possible start; how rewarding is that? Finding out more about a child every day is part of the challenge and part of the reward.”

Kirklees Council is currently seeking foster families for 52 children in urgent need of care.

For more information go to www.kirklees.gov.uk/fostering