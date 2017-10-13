Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 adults in Huddersfield sought help after viewing online sexual images of children in the last 12 months.

They were among 1,000 people from across West Yorkshire.

Now, national child protection charity, The Lucy Faithfull Foundation, is looking to spread its Stop It Now! Get Help, campaign to even more people.

Their website offers self-help tools and resources to help users address their behaviour and stop looking at online sexual images of children.

It also provides information and support to partners and friends of people arrested for, or suspected of, accessing online child abuse images.

Det Supt Darren Minton of West Yorkshire Police Central Safeguarding Governance Unit said: “Many offenders think that these offences are victimless, as they are not physically abusing the person or child in the images themselves.

"However in every image is a vulnerable individual who has been exploited and abused for the gratification of others.

“It is positive that offenders are recognising their behaviour and seeking support to get help, however we know that many more are not, and are systematically complicit in the abuse of adults and children by viewing this material.

“These crimes do not go un-noticed. Our teams are dedicated to finding those who view, share and produce this content and take positive action to bring them to justice.”

West Yorkshire Police’s ‘Know the Signs’ campaign aims to advise adults of the typical signs of child sexual exploitation and what they should do if they know a young person who might be a victim.

Tom Squire, Clinical Manager at child protection charity, The Lucy Faithfull Foundation, said: “Stop it Now! has worked with hundreds of men arrested for viewing sexual images of children.

"For many, being arrested was a real wake-up call. Many knew what they were doing was wrong, but had little idea about how to stop.

"That’s where our work comes in. The first thing we do is to make sure these men understand the harm they have caused the children in these images, and also the serious consequences for them and their families if they don’t get to grips with their online behaviour.

"Once they understand this, they become far less likely to reoffend.

“But there are still thousands of men out there viewing sexual images of under 18s.

"So we need to get to them too, to help them understand what they are doing is illegal and incredibly harmful – and to get them to stop.

Click here for more information and to view the site.

If you have any concerns that a child you know may be a victim of Child Sexual Exploitation report it to West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency or if a crime is ongoing always dial 999.