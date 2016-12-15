Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of pedestrians walking around parts of Huddersfield town centre has plummeted dramatically.

Figures provided by Kirklees Council show a 26% drop in Saturday shoppers since 2013.

Across all days of the week there has been 13% decline in the past three years.

The biggest changes have come in the last year – adding weight to the argument that bus gates are causing more people to stay away.

The council’s “footfall” data shows some areas have gone up but most have gone down.

Officials took counts in April 2015 and again in September this year.

Figures at 14 key locations were recorded on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays.

And it is the Saturday figures that are most concerning with a 22% drop this year.

Locations with significant decline include: Queensgate steps entrance to the Piazza Centre (-59%), Westgate (-23%), Market Street (-40%), High Street (-10%) and King Street (-8%), all significantly down.

Cross Church Street – a route into the Kingsgate Centre – is up 18%.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said a review of the footfall and the impact of bus gates would take place next year.

He said: “We want to work with anyone who wants the same thing as we do – that is a vibrant, thriving town centre.

“There are positive signs for activity in the town centre in the recent approval of the Kingsgate cinema scheme and a number of new businesses that have opened.

“We are all aware that the nature of retail is changing and people have a wide choice of leisure activities of which visiting our town centre to shop and socialise is one.

“The rise in the number of restaurants and other food outlets over recent years, the vast majority of them independents, in the town centre is to be welcomed as is the increase in people living in and around the town centre.”