It’s possibly one of the most long contested bugbears of women everywhere.

Do men get more leisure time than women?

Well, the Office for National Statistics may have cleared this one up as it reveals men enjoyed nearly five more hours of leisure time per week than women.

In 2015, men took, on average, 43 hours of leisure time per week, whereas women took around 38 hours of leisure time.

When considering the amount of leisure men and women took 15 years earlier, it suggests that there is a growth in inequality between men and women.

Men are now taking quite a lot more time each week for themselves, and women are taking less compared with 2000.

So, why is there such an inequality?

Leisure time for women could be less than for men because although women are more frequently engaged in part-time work than men, they spend more time completing unpaid work such as household chores and childcare, according to the research.

The hours spent on unpaid work are likely to replace those hours that could have been spent on leisure activities.

Perhaps unsurpisingly, people living with children take less leisure time than those living alone.

The ONS report concluded that “when not in leisure, women were more likely to be performing unpaid work”.

It adds: “Our definition of unpaid work describes activities that members of households perform for their own, or other, households for free, but that could be contracted out to a market service provider.

“This may include activities such as childcare, adult care, volunteering or housework.”

But the research would suggest on a whole we are getting better at taking time for ourselves as parents who live with their children, those whose youngest child was aged between five and 10 years old are now taking more leisure time than they did in 2000. Mothers took an hour and a half more time and fathers took two hours more.

The ONS study analysed 2015 data from the UK Harmonised European Time Use Survey.