Yorkshire folk have a reputation for being straight talking, unpretentious – and proud and it’s these character traits that make Tykes some of the happiest people around.

That’s according to research commissioned by internet service provider Plusnet for Yorkshire Day.

The YouGov survey of over 2,000 British adults from across the UK asked people which characteristics they would use to describe someone from Yorkshire.

And ‘straight-talking’ (55%), ‘down-to-earth’ (54%), ‘proud ‘(38%) and ‘friendly’ (38%) were the most common.

Plusnet’s research also found that people who identified with these traits tended to be happier.

The Yorkshire traits that have the most significant correlation to happiness are pride and friendliness.

And those who identified with being proud (81%) and friendly (81%) are 5% more likely to say they are happy compared to the national happiness average (76%).

Meanwhile those who describe themselves as down-to-earth are 4% more likely to be happier (80%).

What’s more, on average, people from Yorkshire are 3% more likely to rate themselves as happier than their peers (27%) compared to the national average (24%).

CEO of Sheffield-based Plusnet said: “It’s no secret that we love all things Yorkshire here at Plusnet, so to discover that our personality traits and much-loved Yorkshire traditions could actually help increase happiness is the best news to receive on Yorkshire Day.”