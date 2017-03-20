Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rain may have put a dampener on our weekend – and forecasters say snow is likely this week.

Today (Monday) is the official day spring begins with the spring equinox when the sun crosses the celestial equator.

Forecasters say the weather will feel more wintry and we’re likely to see some snow on the hills.

A rainbow shines on Huddersfield's St Patrick's Day parade!

Meteorologist Paul Stevens said: “It feels like a battle between winter and spring, over the weekend the temperature was 12°C but already it’s dropped to 7°C.

“We’ve got low pressure moving across the north of Scotland towards us which is bringing cold air.

“That will spread tonight when a westerly wind will come in and we’ll see some sleet and snow over night above 700ft, so over the Pennines, Holme Moss and Standedge.

“For the rest of us there may be icy patches if the roads haven’t been treated.

“Tuesday will feel much colder. I think more of us will experience slushy conditions and by late Tuesday and into Wednesday there could be another band of snow over the Pennines and some lower ground.”

Wednesday to Friday will see outbreaks of rain, sleet or hill snow, possibly some low level snow on Wednesday, gradually clearing through Thursday and the temperature will remain cold until Mothering Sunday.