She’s one of the town’s most well known names.

And now Felix the Cat, Huddersfield Railway Station’s cat, has her very own portrait.

Huddersfield artist Rob Martin created the oil portrait of Felix in a dress at the station yesterday.

It depicts her as Felix Bronte – in an era of the Brontes.

Deputy mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale unveiled the portrait and dubbed it purr-fect.

Artist Rob Martin said: “Huddersfield really deserves this picture.

“The painting shows another side to Huddersfield, a creative and humorous side.

“Despite being leaders in textiles and industry, there’s a warm and caring heart to the town.

“Felix is a girl, but not many people know that with her name. It’s why she’s in a dress in the portrait.

“Also there is a Bronte connection as she’s coming from West Yorkshire so she’s seen as Felix Bronte in the portrait.

“We and Felix are delighted to welcome all the visitors to Huddersfield in 2017.”

At the unveiling of the portrait was Con Cluskey from the group The Bachelors, along with musical duo Phillip Cluskey and Roni Hart – who perform as Motown specialists Little And Often – who created the golden frame Felix the portrait sits within.

Felix herself, however, was off exploring the station at the time of the grand unveiling.

The plaque for the portrait says it is dedicated to the memory of Kenny Everett, the late comedian, radio DJ and television entertainer.

Rob explained: “Kenny Everett was in a TV show I was not meant to see when I was younger.

“I hope the portrait makes people laugh and it’s dedicated to someone who made a lot of people laugh.”

Station manager Andy Croughan said: “The artist comes into out booking office regularly and the staff mentioned to him about doing a painting and then suddenly the idea grew and became a reality.

“We’ve had Felix for five years but this year after the publicity about her becoming Senior Pest Controller it’s just exploded, but it’s all good fun.

“We were surprised but everyone has really taken to her.”

Felix is the station’s chief mouser – or Senior Pest Controller to give her official title. She was given the fancy title earlier this year and handed a special high-vis jacket and name tag.

She was brought by station staff back in 2011 as just a nine-week-old kitten to keep the platforms free of mice and other vermin.

Before staff knew Felix was a she they’d run a competition to name Felix as a boy.

Since then Felix has been working hard while maintaining a soft spot in the hearts of staff in the station and the five million plus commuters who pass through it each year.

She has her own cat flap in the station’s ticket barriers and a Facebook page with over 90,000 followers.