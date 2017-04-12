Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new supermarket has taken a step nearer completion.

Glazing is now being installed at the new Lidl store at Station Road as construction crews work towards completion in time for an opening in late summer.

The multi-million-pound store and 148-space car park is being built on former industrial land left vacant since 2013.

The 30,000sq ft store will be double the size of Lidl’s current outlet at the opposite side of Station Road and will double its current workforce with the creation go up to 20 new jobs.

The site of the present store has been acquired by Mirfield-based Darren Smith Homes and will be re-developed for housing.

The new store will feature an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets, baby-changing facilities and a glass-fronted facade.

Construction started in November, 2016.

Kirklees councillors gave the green light for Lidl to build the new store last May. Lidl will close its existing store when the new outlet opens, which is expected to be in September.

A spokesperson for German-owned Lidl said: “Opening is still on track for late summer.” A specific opening date has yet to be fixed.