Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s going to be cold and chilly this weekend – and next weekend could see even more wintry-style weather heading our way.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens says there will be some sunshine this weekend to take the edge off the grey overcast skies we saw earlier in the week but he says a ridge of low pressure will sit directly over Huddersfield.

“This weekend will be chilly and unsettled with some rain and it’s going to feel colder so wrap up warm, though thankfully, it won’t be bitterly cold and don’t expect any snow.

“Monday will be a cold day too but by Tuesday I’m hoping that the weather will be turning a bit milder though winds will be sweeping up from the south west and there will still be some rain around.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“Looking further ahead I expect Wednesday to continue with colder and milder interludes, nothing too severe, nothing too warm as we carry on with this period of winter and spring-like weather.

“At this time of year there is always that tension between winter and spring as the days are lengthening.

“Winter will have another go the weekend after this. It will be colder with north easterly winds and some sleety showers perhaps.”