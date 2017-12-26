Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I was in the garden with my mum when a man driving past shouted ‘grandma’ at her.

The man was driving too fast to see what we were doing – laying concrete flags to make a path, which is not what you’d typically expect a “grandma” (she isn’t a grandma) to be doing.

It got me thinking. It seems ageism is the last form of bigotry we’ll tolerate.

Had the man shouted a racist or homophobic slur he’d have been committing a hate crime. We’re a lot less tolerant of sexist abuse these days, too.

But for some reason we don’t seem to care that much when people are dismissed, belittled or humiliated because of their age.

Maybe it’s because we’re all heading that way and we don’t want to think about it. We don’t want to picture growing old, grey, wrinkled and tired, our time running out. But the saying ‘never judge a book by its cover’ is so apt.

My grandma, who died last year aged 96, had lost both her parents by the age of 19. She lived through World War Two, never knowing whether my grandad had been killed in action in France.

During the war she found her friend collapsed after having a backstreet abortion. She died and my grandma had to give evidence at the inquest.

When she was 80 she flew to New Zealand on her own to visit my uncle.

My mum hitch-hiked to Greece with two friends in 1971 where she lived in a goat pen. She’s currently writing a book about it. Later, she flew to Goa where she lived on the beach for six months at a time when nobody did that kind of thing.

During the 1970s my dad drove to India with friends in an old car, across Europe and Afghanistan where the sound of gunshots kept them awake at night. And he went to the first Glastonbury Festival when only 1,500 people were there.

Those are a tiny fraction of the amazing stories my parents have told me over the years. Their photo albums are incredible.

Shouting ageist abuse at my mum belittles who she is and what she’s lived through and achieved. It’s about time we started celebrating age instead of pretending it doesn’t happen to all of us.

Our media is obsessed by youthful beauty and sidelines what’s more important – the wisdom gained by a life well lived.

If a few wrinkles and grey hairs are what you get after decades of living a full, exciting and happy life, I think it’s a fair swap.