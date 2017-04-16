Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As birthday greetings go it takes some beating.

For along with a card and present, Tracey Lancaster, nicknamed Tracki, got a 50th birthday message from husband John – in four-foot high painted letters on the hillside opposite their home.

John, 51, recruited friend Shami Parker to make the message out of fibre board and got permission from the owner of the land to set out the message: “Happy 50th Tracki – Love John” in a field off Brow Lane on the opposite side of the Holme Valley to the Lancaster’s house at Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

John and Shami spent two hours on Friday assembling the message while Tracey was out shopping – then covered it up so she would not see it on her return. The message was unveiled at 7am on Saturday before John and Tracey were up.

Said John: “I gave Tracey her birthday card and told her to come and look at her present by the window. I said I had another message for her – and opened the blind.

“I wanted to do something a little bit different. I took into consideration the elevation of the hills compared to our house. I got the letters cut out and painted up and got permission from the farmer.”

Tracey and John, who owns furniture-making business Woodworkshop at Netherton, also marked her birthday in conventional style – with a meal out and a party.