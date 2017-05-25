Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people were injured in a ‘machete attack’ just yards from a Huddersfield school.

Shocked witnesses told how they saw a man ‘waving a machete style knife’ and another man’s arm ‘pouring with blood’ following the attack in The Avenue off Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, at around 3.20pm on Thursday.

One of the victims, Gary Field, told the Examiner, 'I’ve been chopped with a machete', before he was taken to hospital in a police car with a bandaged hand.

The incident happened near Moldgreen Community Primary School which was put on lockdown during the drama. No-one at the school was hurt.

A Dalton woman who witnessed the incident said she saw a man come out of a house in The Avenue wielding a machete.

She said the man had punched a woman and was challenged by three men.

He chased after them, slashing one of the men before going back inside the house and re-emerging to throw a green bin at the men, who were backing off.

“It was absolutely horrendous,” she said. “There was blood everywhere.

“I called the police and warned them not to let their officers go into his house alone because he was armed.

“I shouted out to my friend to tell the school not to let the children out. The school was in lock down. The Avenue was cordoned off with armed police.

“I have never felt so scared in my life. My legs were shaking.”

One witness, who did not want to be named, said the man had a huge knife like a machete and was attacking people in the street.

He said: “He was lashing out at people and then the police came and he threw a guitar at them and ran into the house. There was lots of police and they surrounded the house and went in and arrested somebody.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said police patrols were stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to the public.

In a statement released at 6pm the force said: “Following an earlier incident in the Moldgreen area of Huddersfield this afternoon there will be increased patrols in the area to provide public reassurance.

"Officers were called to The Avenue in Huddersfield at 15:18 to reports of a man with a weapon.

"Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident and a 43-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody."

Inspector Jo Wolff, of Kirklees District Police, said: "An arrest has been made in connection with this incident, there are increased Neighbourhood Patrols in the area to reassure the local community.

"There are a few scene cordons still in place in the area, whilst our officers conduct their enquiries.

"There should be minimal disruption to the public, but I would ask for the communities patience until the cordon has been lifted and the roads reopened."

A school spokesman said: “We are aware that an incident took place near to the school.

“This incident did not happen on the school premises and we followed all the correct procedures.

“On police advice, all pupils remained inside the building for a relatively short time at the end of the school day. We were then advised that they could leave.

“No children were at risk during this period and we are helping the police with their enquiries.”