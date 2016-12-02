What we know about Kirklees' most wanted man

The most wanted man in Kirklees who cut off his tracker and went on the run from police told an officer in court: “I’ve been running rings around you for weeks.”

Jack Haynes, 21, went missing after chopping the device monitoring his every movement in half.

He was caught following an armed police swoop in the Dewsbury area on Wednesday.

Today he appeared in the glass dock at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, flanked by four security officers and in handcuffs for fear that he would try to escape.

His outburst came after he took exception to one of his arresting officers, accusing him of smirking at him before a failed attempt to have the official removed from the court.

Haynes, of Bradford Road in Batley, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

Before he was brought up to the secure court dock, prosecutor Andy Wills told magistrates: “The application by GEOAmey officers in the cells is for him to remain in handcuffs while in court.

“There’s information from police that he is going to escape from custody if given the opportunity.”

The court heard that Haynes had volunteered to be fitted with a Buddi tracker.

These special GPS ankle tags are typically fitted to prolific offenders to monitor their movements 24 hours a day.

Satellite technology similar to in-car satnav systems allows officials to pinpoint the location of perpetrators.

Mr Wills told magistrates that Haynes went missing after damaging his tag on November 11.

It was fitted on October 21, with the tracking system explained to him as it was secured around his ankle.

Mr Wills said: “A sergeant was contacted by the defendant indicating that he’d removed the tag and was going to go on the run.

“The officer advised him not to take such foolish actions.”

The tag was then recovered from a location with the straps cut in two places.

Haynes repeatedly interrupted the proceedings.

At one point he asked the legal adviser to have one police officer sitting in the public gallery removed, but was reminded that it was a public courtroom.

He shouted at the officer: “What are you smirking at?

“I’ve been smiling for the last three weeks, running rings around you.”

When then advised that he should face the front to avoid further distractions, Haynes replied: “I can look where I want - it’s a public court.”

Haynes now faces a lengthy custodial sentence after being recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He was dubbed the “most wanted” man in Kirklees by police who yesterday confirmed that they had arrested him after targeting the St John’s area of Westtown with the help of the force helicopter. Magistrates sentenced him to seven days in custody for the new offence.