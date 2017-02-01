Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prostitute took her client’s car to go and collect her next drugs fix, a court heard.

Sharon Wells wrote on a mirror in lipstick that she had taken the vehicle after spending the night with him at a Travelodge in Huddersfield.

The drug addict, of Blackhouse Road in Fartown, had returned to offending following the death of her sister before Christmas.

Kirklees magistrates also heard details of a string of thefts the 42-year-old committed to fund her habit.

Upon her arrest over one offence she hurled racist abuse at a newly qualified officer and demanded to know why she would come to the town in light of the M62 shooting of Yassar Yaqub.

Wells pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence or insurance, drink-driving and possession of cannabis.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the offences came to light on January 10.

At 1.30am the vehicle’s owner booked into the Leeds Road hotel with Wells, magistrates were told.

Mr Wills said: “He knows how she works for a living and they spent the night together.

“The next morning he saw the defendant leaving the room, looked out of the window and saw her get into his car and drove off.

“She had no permission to take that vehicle.

“In the mirror she wrote: ‘I’ve borrowed your car, won’t be long – about 30 minutes’.”

Police were alerted and an officer on duty in the Fartown area stopped the Astra on Hillhouse Lane and removed the keys from the ignition.

A search in the custody suite at Huddersfield Police Station revealed that Wells had cannabis on her and she confessed that she’d drunk some wine and so had also driven while under the influence.

Mr Wills said: “She said: ‘I’m a working girl’ and that they’d spent the night together.

“The next morning she needed to score and took his car keys to meet her dealer and buy some drugs from him.”

Magistrates also heard details of how Wells was responsible for nine shop thefts between November 7 and January 11 and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour involving a police officer.

Five of these took place at TX Maxx at Great Northern Retail Park and included the theft of £140 worth of handbags.

Wells was also caught stealing a steriliser from Mothercare based on the same retail park and using a Bag for Life to conceal and take alcohol from Marks & Spencer in New Street.

Following her arrest for this she was verbally aggressive towards a female police officer, magistrates were told.

While in custody at Castlegate Police Station she called another officer a “f****g P***”, causing her some shock as she was just weeks into her training.

Mr Wills told magistrates: “The defendant told her that she’d heard about the shooting last week and how could she work with these people?

“She said that the officer wouldn’t answer her and she called her a P***.”

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client resumed offending to fund her drug habit following the death of her sister from cancer shortly before Christmas.

He added: “That triggered her downfall and demise back into Class A drug taking as she used them as a crutch to get through a personal tragedy.

“The taking without consent is unusual, she’s borrowed the car without permission but left a message on the mirror indicating that she’d be back in lipstick.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until February 15 so that Wells can be assessed for drug rehabilitation.

She was banned from driving in the interim.