She will hurl herself out into the Yorkshire skies from 10,000 feet... and all in memory of her dad.

Selina Shaw nursed her father, Victor, through the last year of his life after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

This August, on the first anniversary of his death, aged 60, she and family friend, Sam Welborn, will take part in a joint tandem sky dive at Bridlington in the hope of raising £1,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Victor, from Golcar, who was known to some as “Rodders” due to his Rod Stewart hairstyle, was diagnosed with the condition in 2011. MND is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement. It kills a third of its sufferers within a year.

“My dad was a sociable person who liked a drink and watching bands,” says Selina, 24, who grew up in Golcar and now lives in Linthwaite.

“For the first couple of years he carried on working. For the last year I gave up work and became his full-time carer. Now I’m doing this. He would be saying to me, ‘You absolute idiot!’ But deep down he would be really chuffed.”

Of the sky dive, in which she will partner with pal Sam, from Milnsbridge, Selina says: “It’s just so ‘out there’. It’s not my personality at all. I am not an adrenaline junkie. But I hope it will catch people’s attention.

“Sam has just turned 50 and she wanted to do something adventurous. It’s something to tick off the bucket list but knowing dad as well she’ll be really happy to raise the money.”

Selina and Sam will be at Bridlington Airfield all day on August 12 to meet their instructors, go through safety procedures and prepare for their tandem leap into the unknown.

And even though it’s still several months away Selina has revealed that her nerves are already jangling...

“When I think about it I do get butterflies but I know what my motivation is. My mum can’t do it; she says I’m mad. But she'll drive me over and be there for me.

“I have seen this disease up close and I know how bad it is. I’m not going to lie: I’ll be nervous on the day. But I’m doing it for my dad.”

To support Selina visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Selina-shaw or text VSHW60 to 70070 to donate £5.