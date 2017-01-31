The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SHE’S lived all of her 106 years in Huddersfield – and may well be the town’s oldest inhabitant.

Ivy Clegg was born on October 9, 1910 – the same year King Edward VII died.

She was born before women got the right to vote, before the Titanic sank and when the average life expectancy for women was just 55!

Yet Ivy doesn’t know the secret of her own longevity.

But she’s never had an operation or been seriously ill, doesn’t smoke and enjoys the occasional tipple of sherry.

Ivy’s daughter-in-law Linda said: “She’s an incredible woman. She was living independently in her own home until about six months ago when she moved to Aden Court Care Home in Moldgreen.

“She loves chatting to everyone and has lots of visitors.

“She was still cooking family meals at 99. She loves to cook a Sunday lunch.”

Ivy grew up in Lumb Lane, Almondbury, and enjoyed playing in the woods near Castle Hill with her four siblings.

She married Clifford in 1953 at Almondbury Church and the couple took an impromptu trip to Blackpool for their honeymoon.

Ivy has never been abroad or driven a car but instead enjoys watching cricket on TV and going to concerts.

Linda added: “We’ve tried everything but she won’t fly or go on a boat.

“Her brother’s family moved to South Africa and their children went to Canada but she’s never visited them.”

Ivy added: “I prefer to keep my feet on the ground. I love Blackpool for day trips.”

Ivy gave up work aged 23 and became a stay-at-home mum to son Peter.

And she has spent a large part of her long life caring for others.

She was widowed more than 40 years ago and looked after her father, Arthur Leonard, who lived to be almost 100.

Her own son Peter passed away three years ago aged 74.

Speaking of her long life she said: “I don’t feel old. I think I can do everything I used to do but I can’t.”

Kelly Broadley, who works at Aden Court, where Ivy is a resident, said: “She’s such a lovely lady. I’ve known her my whole life as I used to live near her.

“She’s very independent. She was still going on the bus when she was 99.”

Are you older than Ivy or do you know someone in Huddersfield who is? Contact the newsdesk on 01484 437712.

What happened in 1910?