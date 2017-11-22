Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

YouTube star Jack Maynard has been thrown out of the I'm A Celebrity camp.

The 22-year-old has been at the centre of stories in the last few days regarding homophobic and racist comments he has made in the past.

It is thought ITV may have taken the decision to remove him from the show, amidst rumours of other allegations about behaviour before he was on the show, the Mirror reports .

An ITV spokesman said: “Due to circumstances outside camp Jack has had to withdraw from the show.”

Ant and Dec confirmed the news on Tuesday night's episode, saying he "had to withdraw due to circumstances outside of the show's control".

A statement from Jack's agent said: “In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on 'I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' - filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.

"Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show.

"Jack agrees with this decision which was made by his representatives and ITV and thanks everyone who has supported him in the show this far.”