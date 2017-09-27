Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for 40 months after he twice burgled his former partner’s home in Cleckheaton stealing property while she was out.

Jake Glenn Hunt also drove off in her car without permission on two occasions after he had been drinking.

Peter Yates prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tues) the first time Hunt did that was on July 6.

His former partner reported him and he was subsequently found inside the parked vehicle. A breath test showed 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. The limit is 35.

Two days later, bailed with a condition not to go within 100 metres of the complainant’s home, he appeared asking for his passport.

He left when it was given to him but returned minutes later while she was on the phone to the police and sneaked in, stealing her purse and bank cards on which £300 was later withdrawn.

On August 11 he snatched her phone as he was speaking to her and a friend. Mr Yates said the two women went out for the evening and when they got back found the front door bolted. His former partner managed to climb in round the back.

It was then discovered that £200 was missing from the friend’s bag left in the house. His ex-partner also found her passport, bank card and some keys were missing.

The next morning she realised her car had again been taken. She called Hunt who denied responsibility but about 2pm he was seen by police in the vehicle which was “boxed in.” His breath test showed a reading of 87 microgrammes.

On August 25 Hall again visited and stole her phone and sun glasses. He also caused an injury to her face when he opened a door, suddenly catching her.

Ashok Khullar, representing Hunt, said the relationship had initially been good but he had started drinking to excess and when drunk would take problems out on her.

The problems became worse when he fell in his scaffolding job and broke his back in July for which he is still wearing a brace. He drank even more to dull the pain “and became even more reckless in his behaviour.”

Hunt, 24, of Sykes Street, Cleckheaton, admitted two charges of burglary, two of theft, two of fraud, two of taking without consent, one charge of common assault, one of driving over the alcohol limit, one of being in charge of a vehicle over the limit, two of having no insurance and two of having no driving licence. He was disqualified for 37 months.