A man has been given a 15 month prison sentence after he ran out of his Huddersfield home waving a knife when police officers went to arrest him.

Officers waiting at the door had heard Sheldon Coore say “I’ve got a gun” before he came out holding the knife, causing them to flee for their safety.

He was able to escape and was on the run for 10 days.

Coore, 36, claimed he intended only to hurt himself when he went into the garden outside his address in Rufford Road, Golcar, with the knife but was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Friday) of affray.

He was cleared on a second charge of having a bladed article and sentencing him Recorder David Gordon said he interpreted that verdict was on the basis Coore had not gone out into a public area with the knife.

He said officers went to the address around 10.30pm on May 20 because Coore was wanted for recall to prison.

He had not been warned that was to happen and having exchanged words from his upstairs flat window Recorder Gordon said “it is clear you became increasingly agitated.”

Coore eventually came downstairs but when he did he had a knife and before he came out the door officers heard him say he had a gun.

“Of course you didn’t but they didn’t know that,” said Recorder Gordon. “You then raised the knife in your hand in a threatening manner and ran at them. Not surprisingly the officers, who were unarmed, were extremely frightened by the situation fast developing and discretion being the better part of valour turned on their heels and ran.”

He said they had sought safety in their vehicles while an armed response unit, dog handler and the helicopter was summoned but Coore made off.

Recorder Gordon said: “This was a frightening scenario for those police officers simply going about their duty in a proper and cautious and professional manner.”

During the 10 days he was on the run Coore rang the Huddersfield Examiner to give his account.

He denied to the jury making any comment about having a gun.

Matthew Harding representing Coore said no violence was actually used. He was given 795 days in prison in 2005 as part of an indeterminate sentence for public protection and was upset after 16 months out on licence at being recalled again unexpectedly because of an unproven allegation of threats to a former partner on social media which never resulted in any charges.