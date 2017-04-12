Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer has been locked up for 27 months after he was caught in a car with almost 100 wraps of Class A drugs.

Police officers spotted Andrew Wilson, 43, of Liversedge, driving a Renault Clio car even though he had no licence or insurance and when he parked up in Reuben Street, Liversedge, last June they asked to search the vehicle.

Prosecutor Howard Shaw told Bradford Crown Court that the officers found a white bag containing numerous individual drug deals under the driver’s seat.

He said the bag contained 62 wraps of crack cocaine and a further 35 heroin deals.

Mr Shaw said the Class A drugs had a street value of about £970 and officers also seized two mobile phones and £70 cash.

“One of the mobile phones contained text messages indicative of drug dealing,” said Mr Shaw.

Wilson, of Healds Avenue, Liversedge, was due to stand trial on charges of possessing the drugs with intent to supply, but before a jury was sworn in he changed his pleas to guilty.

He also admitted driving without insurance or a licence.

Barrister Carl Kingsley explained that although his client was “a seasoned campaigner” in terms of offending he did not have any previous convictions for drug dealing.

Mr Kingsley said Wilson had been put under pressure to sell drugs after his girlfriend had been arrested.

He said the defendant was now getting help with his addiction and had been providing negative drug tests.

Recorder William Lowe QC said Wilson had been involved in street dealing, but he took into account the fact that there had been some element of coercion and pressure.

The judge said Wilson was entitled to some credit for his guilty pleas and he imposed a total jail term of 27 months.