Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for sexually abusing a girl and offering her £10 to let him grope her.

John Hobson has been locked up for almost eight years after abusing the schoolgirl, who lives in Dewsbury and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Hobson made the girl watch horror movies and told her to “get naked.” When she refused to take off her onesie, he threatened her before punching her in the face, chest and leg and sexually assaulting her.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

On another occasion, he offered her £10 to let him touch her chest.

The 58-year-old was found guilty by a jury after a trial of one count of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Penelope Belcher described the two incidents as “a clear abuse of trust.”

Leeds Crown Court heard how the victim had struggled since the incidents. She has been self-harming and receives counselling in school.

Before the trial Hobson had pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child. He had searched online for photos and videos of incest and schoolchildren before downloading them and storing them on six different devices.

Gary Shepheard attacked his ex after gatecrashing mother-in-law's wedding

The judge described his attitude of believing that the porn was acted out by adults dressed as children, as well as by stepbrothers and stepsisters instead of full siblings, as “particularly concerning and frankly ridiculous.”

She reminded him that real children are abused in order to make the films and that they are in demand because people like him watch them.

Hobson was sentenced to a total of seven years and nine months’ imprisonment for all five counts.

The judge also made a sexual harm prevention order and a forfeiture and destruction order for the devices that contained indecent images.