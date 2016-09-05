Login Register
Jail for thief who stole £800 worth of DVDs from Asda

He carried on stealing even though he'd just been given a suspended sentence

Google Street View
Asda, Huddersfield

A 30-year-old man who stole £800 worth of DVDs from Asda in Bradley has been jailed for 24 weeks.

Calvin Smith, of Shearings Cross Gardens, Fartown, pleaded guilty to stealing the items from the store on August 26 and August 30.

Prosecuting at Kirklees Magistrates Court, Geoff Ellis said the defendant had an unenviable record with 98 offences including 72 for theft and dishonesty.

He said he had been given a suspended sentence last month for two offences of theft.

On both occasions he had taken £400 worth of DVDs and run out of the store with them.

In mitigation, Ian Whiteley, said: “He has a longstanding issue with drugs. He is aware that he was subject to a community order. He will lose his accommodation if he serves more than 13 weeks in custody.”

But chairman of the bench John Gledhill said custody was justified.

He said: “You committed these offences while on a suspended order.

“For the theft of August 24 you will serve eight weeks and the theft on August 30 another eight weeks to run concurrently.

“You have also activated your suspended order for 16 weeks.”

