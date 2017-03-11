Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Mangle-Wurzel wants to rebuild his fire-wrecked home and then leave it as a museum piece after his death.

And he has already prepared his grave and ordered a coffin so he’ll be buried next to it.

But joker Jake is hoping someone might start a Crowdfunding venture on his behalf to raise £100,000 because he doesn’t have the money to do it himself.

Jake, who has lived at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook , for almost 50 years, was in reflective mood as he outlined plans for the future of the property he bought in 1967.

Sitting alongside his new dog, Willie Wurzel, he said: “I’ve been here 50 years in August. I don’t have a toilet, a bin collection, or a proper water supply. How do I manage, an old boy like me?”

Now 78 and living in a new static caravan – his previous one burned down last year – Jake denied he was finding life difficult, saying: “I’m not struggling – everyone else is.

“When you are a genius you think up a new system and you are back in business.”

He gets rid of some of his rubbish by burning it and he collects rainwater in a large plastic tub.

After reading about Crowdfunding, he has decided to appeal to Examiner readers to help set up an appeal.

“I’m not on the make,” he said.

“If I can find someone who knows what they are doing, I can get £100,000 and have it (the burned-out cottage) restored for posterity.”

Jake, whose eccentric ways helped him shrug off severe depression, says he is currently “pretty healthy” but is thinking about his own mortality.

He has created a concrete-lined deep hole outside his caravan where he wants to be buried “encased in concrete so they can’t exhume me”.

And he has entrusted three friends to preserve his ‘Wurzel-Land’ property, which includes his vast collection of odds and ends.

“I am going to put a covenant on the whole spread so it can’t be demolished or misused,” he said. “They (friends) are going to restore it and turn it into a museum in memory of a fella who threw off the shackles of despair.”

He has placed an order for a coffin in racing green which will be “Jake’s last ride – going nowhere fast” and is hoping to have a huge headstone with a 35-line epitaph.

Jake says he cannot afford to have the cottage restored himself, although he admits to having several bank accounts.

“I have a bank account in the name of Mary Anne Shufflebottom Codger Coote. Some people think I am a millionaire but you and I know different.”

If his dream of restoring the cottage succeeds, he has promised to take good care of it as he’s well aware that he has previously lost two homes – the house and caravan – due to accidental fire.

“I have had two fires but never again,” he said.