Jake Mangle-Wurzle given more time to clear rubbish piled up outside his home

Lindley Moor eccentric promises to complete clean-up

Jake Mangle-Wurzle clears up
Eccentric Jake Mangle-Wurzel has been given another week to clear rubbish piled up outside his makeshift home at Lindley Moor.

Kirklees Council had threatened to send a clean-up team to remove some of the possessions Jake had collected over many years.

Jake, 78, lives next to council-owned playing fields and acts as an unofficial guardian to the land off Lindley Moor Road, even having his own key to the gated access.

But for the last two years the council has pursued him over the state of the land around his caravan home.

Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.

Over the last couple of weeks Jake’s friends have helped him move some of the stuff he’s amassed.

Jake thought council workmen were due to turn up on Friday but no-one came.

Jake has now contacted the council and been given another seven days to tidy up the land.

Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.

He’s arranged for two scrap cars on a car parking area to be taken away but still has to move a quarter-ton block of stone.

“The amount of stuff has dwindled down to not very much now,” said Jake. “But this block of stone is typical of what I have collected down the years.

“I rescued it a few years ago from the side of Laund Road. It’s a mounting block for getting on a horse and dates back 100 years.

Jake Mangel-Wurzel - with dog Willy - clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.

“A lot of people don’t rate things like this but I am an historian and to me it’s precious.”

Jake said a friend had promised to help him continue the clean-up over the weekend and added: “I feel sure we will be ready when Kirklees come back on Friday.”

