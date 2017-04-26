Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who threw around bar stools during a row in a pub has been banned from going back to the premises.

Kirklees magistrates made an order excluding James Hutchinson from his local The Th’Alma pub in Linthwaite for two years.

The ban came after the 22-year-old threw bar stools – hitting the landlady with one of them – during an argument with another man.

Hutchinson, of Gillroyd Lane in Linthwaite, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault when he appeared at the Huddersfield court.

The two victims were the pub’s licensee Debra McVean and landlady Lisa Stokes.

The incident happened late on January 29 when customers were enjoying a live band performance.

Hutchinson was at the pub with the local bowling club and described as being in “good spirits” if a little loud because he had been drinking.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “He seemed to have an issue with another male there stood in the pool area and things quickly turned sour.

“The defendant threw a chair towards the male and Ms Stokes became involved.

“A second bar stool was thrown and she received injuries to her arm as she tried to restrain the defendant.”

Ms McVean also intervened and tried to calm Hutchinson down, but he stomped on her foot as she tried to usher him towards the exit.

He appeared to calm down and left but returned 20 minutes later, shouting incoherently outside the window.

Police found Hutchinson nearby having already been contacted by his concerned mother after he tried to harm himself.

He said he had been drinking that night and had little recollection of the assaults, although he did accept responsibility.

Ms Stokes said that following the attacks she felt fearful of Hutchinson returning and further similar incidents occurring.

Ms McVean said that she had considered resigning from pub and hospitality industry due to feeling unsafe.

She added that she felt this had impacted upon business at the pub as some customers had been reluctant to return.

Magistrates heard that alcohol played a considerable part in Hutchinson’s offending.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, added: “The reason he tried to go back to the pub was to try and apologise to the lady – he wasn’t trying to wreak havoc.”

Magistrates sentenced Hutchinson to a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

They made an exclusion order banning him from entering the pub for two years.

Magistrates made the order both to keep him out of trouble and to reassure customers that there will be no further problems.

He must pay £50 compensation to each of his victims and the order was made as a direct alternative to custody.