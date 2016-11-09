Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rugby league star Jamie Jones-Buchanan was on hand to congratulate youngsters at an awards event with a sporting theme.

About 1,000 people, including parents, youngsters and school headteachers, were at Huddersfield Town Hall for the event organised by Pennine Sports Partnership to celebrate the achievement of school pupils in leadership, excellence and sporting success.

Jamie, who plays for Super League side Leeds Rhinos, joined winners on stage at the event, which included dances performed by pupils from Helme CE School and Scapegoat Hill J&I School.

Pennine Sports Partnership works with 63 schools across Kirklees to provide support and training for PE teachers to improve the level of sport in schools and increase the amount of competitive sport in which young people can participate.