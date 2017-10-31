Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man serving eight years in prison on gun and drug charges has been ordered to pay £15,000 from his criminal activities.

Jamie Simpson was one of five men previously jailed at Leeds Crown Court following a police operation in Huddersfield in which cannabis and a pistol were seized.

Judge James Spencer QC said he was satisfied the plan had been for Merseyside defendants to collect the gun from West Yorkshire and subsequently introduce it into the “gangland culture” in Liverpool.

The court heard on May 10 last year George Sweeney and Peter Madu had travelled to Huddersfield from Liverpool in one private hire vehicle while Lewis Tynan was driven there in another.

The first vehicle pulled up outside the One Stop Shop on Fernside Avenue and after a time an Audi arrived which had blackened windows before Tynan’s hire care also arrived.

Sweeney got into the Audi and there was movement of people between the cars before the Audi driven by Simpson, led the convoy to Walton Croft, Dalton, where he was living.

Tynan subsequently carried a red suitcase and a dark holdall to his hire car before it drove off. That car was later stopped by the police going towards the M62.

Inside the boot a suitcase was found and inside the lining, officers discovered 200 grammes of cannabis worth £1,700 to £2,000 and inside a roll of black material they found a 9mm Makarov self-loading pistol complete with magazine and a box of ammunition.

The pistol had the DNA of Joshua Heathcote on it who was not present when it was handed over but had been in contact with Simpson earlier that day.

Sweeney was jailed for nine years and Tynan for eight years for acquiring a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Simpson, 29, was jailed for eight years for selling a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. At the same court he was given three months to pay £15,000 under a confiscation order or serve six months consecutive.

Heathcote, 21 of Turnstead Drive, Cleckheaton who was jailed for five and a half years for selling or disposing of a firearm, was said to have jointly benefited with Simpson by £212.26 and he was given 28 days to pay that sum or serve four days consecutive to his sentence.

The fifth defendant Madu, who admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply was jailed for 12 months.