A 21-year-old man who spat at and assaulted two security guards at McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre has appeared in court.

Jareth Colling, of Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor , faced two charges of assaulting Scott Johnson and Steven Monaghan on October 29. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the incidents occurred at 1.30am when Colling attempted to enter the premises in Kirkgate.

After drunkenly swearing at staff he was told to go home but Mr Astin said “two minutes later he attempted to come back in. He attempted to punch Mr Monaghan and spat in Mr Johnson’s face. Members of the public began filming the incident and encouraging the defendant.”

Colling was granted conditional bail and will be sentenced at a later date.