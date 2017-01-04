Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted his girlfriend in a jealous rage after catching her kissing another man, a court heard.

Joseph Mcarthy, 21, dragged Kelly Atkinson from a car and pulled her by her leg down the street.

He admitted to assaulting her when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon explained that neighbours witnessed the row on Woodburn Avenue in Dewsbury at 6.30am on December 3.

Miss Atkinson was seen crying in the street and some of her clothing was ripped.

Mike Walsh, mitigating, explained that at the time the couple were in a long-term relationship and planning on moving in together.

During the previous evening Mcarthy had received a number of phone calls from Miss Atkinson while she was out drinking and he became concerned for her welfare.

He took a taxi to her home to await her arrival home, the Huddersfield court heard.

Mr Walsh said: “He saw her in the back of the car with another gentleman kissing .

“His concern turned into betrayal and the red mist descended.”

The scaffolder was fined £280 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to Miss Atkinson, who he is no longer in a relationship with.

Mcarthy, of Denby Dale Road in Wakefield, must also pay £85 prosecution costs.