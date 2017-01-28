Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jealous man assaulted his new girlfriend when he discovered her hiding in his best friend’s bathroom.

Joshua Balmforth, 22, had also assaulted Sarah Howcroft during an earlier row at the Camel Club in Huddersfield town centre.

He discovered her in his friend’s flat when he went looking for her after she failed to return home later, Kirklees Magistrates Court heard.

Balmforth had denied two charges of assault by beating but was found guilty after a trial.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that Balmforth, his girlfriend, with whom he’d been with for a week and best friend were drinking at the Byram court nightspot on March 20.

They went outside to have a cigarette and Miss Howcroft stumbled into his friend, grabbing hold of his jumper to steady herself.

Balmforth reacted by grabbing her by the neck and pushing her against the wall.

He later returned to his flat to find Miss Howcroft missing so went round to his friend’s address in West Park House, Dewsbury.

Mr Astin said he opened the bathroom door, found her hiding in there and grabbed her hair as he pulled her out.

He then pinned her against the door and called her names.

The Huddersfield court heard that Balmforth’s jealousy and poor anger management coupled with his alcohol consumption played a part in the offences.

Balmforth, of Chinewood Avenue in Batley, was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

He must also pay £400 towards prosecution costs with £100 compensation to Miss Howcroft, who has since ended their relationship.