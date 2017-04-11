Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old man has been jailed for his “controlling” behaviour towards a woman he met online.

Callum Edwards, who was locked up for five years in 2012 following his involvement in a drive-by shooting in Huddersfield, described his on-off relationship with the complainant as “toxic”, but a judge today (Tues) said that jealousy appeared to have taken over the defendant’s mind.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Roger Thomas QC said Edwards had behaved very nastily towards the complainant by constantly checking her social media account, confiscating her mobile phone and spitting in her face.

On one occasion Edwards sent the woman a photograph of himself carrying a knife after she refused to let him stay at her home.

Judge Thomas said that must have been a terrifying image for her to receive and he noted that in November last year there was an incident in which the victim had suffered some facial injury after being grabbed by Edwards.

In May 2012 Edwards, then 19, of Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor , was sent to a young offenders institution for five years after he admitted offences of aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Bradford Crown Court that he had been driving a stolen Audi A3 from which shots were fired at two other vehicles at the junction of Brackenhall Road and Sheepridge Road in May 2011.

The shots caused damage to one of the vehicles and following a high-speed pursuit Edwards lost control of the Audi and crashed into people carrier.

A shortened Beretta shotgun and two spent cartridges were later found in the Audi.

The prosecution alleged that although Edwards had not pulled the trigger he knew about the plan.

Edwards was out on licence from that five-year sentence when he started his relationship with the woman.

Yesterday Edwards appeared from custody at Bradford Crown Court and admitted an offence of controlling or coercive behaviour during an intimate relationship.

The relatively new offence carries a maximum sentence for five years in jail, but Judge Thomas decided that the appropriate term for Edwards’ offending was 18 months in prison.

Judge Thomas was told that Edwards had described the relationship as toxic, but he now accepted that his behaviour went too far and he was remorseful.

As part of the sentence Judge Thomas also imposed a 10-year restraining order which bans Edwards from having any direct or indirect contact with the complainant.

Edwards has been convicted under a new law designed to catch those guilty of domestic abuse which does not include violence.

He instilled fear and emotional distress into his victim and his 18-month sentence has been welcomed by the police.

The offence of controlling and coercive behaviour is part of the Serious Crime Act 2015 which came into law in December 2015. The offence carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Edwards’ conviction was one of the first in Kirklees under the new law.

The first convicted in West Yorkshire was 42-year-old Graham O’Shea from Mixenden in Halifax who was sentenced to four years imprisonment and given a life-long restraining order against the victim last November.

He took control of every aspect of her life including her finances. He took her bank cards and gave her an allowance of £10 per week. He refused to let the victim wash herself or her clothing and refused to let her visit her family. He escorted her to and from the bus stop when she went to work and regularly accused her of infidelity.

Det Sgt Dennise Bell from Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit said: “I would firstly like to praise the courage the bravery of the victim in finding the strength to come forward and hope that this conviction demonstrates our commitment to victims of these types of offences and that when things are reported our officers will do everything in their power to bring perpetrators to justice.

“Domestic abuse is an offence which can have severe emotional and physical effects on its victims and we want those suffering or at risk of suffering to know that safeguarding professionals are better equipped than ever to provide help, advice, support and that officers will make every effort to prosecute those responsible.

“Some victims suffer controlling and coercive behaviour for a long time with their partner’s behaviour gradually getting worse and eventually ending in violence. We have specially trained officers working across the force in our specialist safeguarding units who take all reports seriously, deal with them sensitively and do everything possible to safeguard those who are vulnerable.”

People who have been victims or witnessed domestic abuse and do not wish to speak to the police can call the 24 hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Domestic abuse can be reported by calling 101 and asking to speak to your local Safeguarding Unit.