Jean Chappell of South Crosland concerned about plans for sandstone extraction near her home.

A villager has railed against plans for a new quarry near Huddersfield.

Johnsons Wellfield wants to create a new 22 hectare site on farmland to the east of Arborary Lane in South Crosland to mine sandstone.

If successful, the company – which already has a quarry at Thewlis Lane in Crosland Hill – says it would create jobs for the local community.

But Jean Chappell, of Midway, fears the quarry will blight her life by causing dust, noise and extra traffic.

Plans have not yet been formally submitted but if they come to fruition the company would use the quarry for 20 years.

Mrs Chappell, 60, was shocked when she recently received a letter telling her of the plans and inviting her to attend a public information session at Johnsons Wellfield on Thursday (2pm-8pm).

“I’m really worried,” said Jean, who lives with her husband Darren, 52. “It will only be 80 metres away across one field.

Johnsons Wellfield notice re. proposed site for sandstone extraction at South Crosland.

“I’m worried about the dust, the noise and the traffic.

“We can already hear noise from Johnsons’ other quarry. Are Johnsons going to pay for us to have triple glazing?

“There’s the fall in the house price too.

“I just don’t want it to go ahead but I don’t think that there are enough of us living here to be able to stop them.

“My husband and I will be going to the meeting to see what they have to say for themselves.”

Johnsons Wellfield, a subsidiary of local building material supplier the Myers Group, has named the proposed site Moor End South.

A spokeswoman moved to allay residents’ fears by insisting that the quarry would be “low key” and that the land would eventually be returned to agricultural use.

She said: “All stone extracted (will be) transported via Arborary Lane to the nearby works located off Blackmoorfoot Road for processing to architectural and building products.

Proposed site for sandstone extraction near South Crosland.

“The development will be low key in nature with vehicle trips spread across the working day which are not expected to have a detrimental impact to the operation or flow of local traffic or on surrounding land uses.

“The site will be progressively restored back to an agricultural after use with no importation of restoration materials.”

Managing director James Berry said the development would bring more local jobs.

“We have around 100 employees working at the Crosland Hill site and more than 350 throughout the wider Myers Group, the majority of whom are based in Kirklees and we are committed to providing employment and training for young local apprentices.

“Securing planning permission for the Moor End South site is essential to guarantee the medium to long term job security of these employees. As we develop the business, we will also grow our workforce, providing job opportunities for the local community.”