Jeremy Corbyn could join the fight to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Hands Off HRI (HoHRI) has been promised a meeting with the Labour leader next month.

Campaigners are set to travel to Westminster to talk to Mr Corbyn on February 28.

They have been told they can speak to him following Prime Minister’s Question Time.

The meeting has been requested by Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker.

Her office told the Examiner that the fine details had yet to be arranged.

Chairman of HoHRI Mike Forster said a party of members would travel to London to present a petition to the Department of Health and then speak to Mr Corbyn.

The size of the representation is to be confirmed.

Jeremy Corbyn came to Huddersfield on May 16 during last year’s election campaign.

A few weeks after his rally at Beaumont Park in the Colne Valley constituency, a swing of more than 5,000 votes saw Mrs Walker snatch the seat from Tory Jason McCartney.