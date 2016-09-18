Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

'Jeremy Hunt will probably decide whether Huddersfield loses its A&E'

MP Barry Sheerman suspects Health Secretary will make ultimate decision in letter to Mr Hunt

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Health secretary Jeremy Hunt
Health secretary Jeremy Hunt

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will probably decide whether Huddersfield keeps it A&E.

That’s according to Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman in a letter he has written to Mr Hunt urging him to intervene in a plan which would centralise emergency care in Halifax.

Mr Sheerman says in the letter: “I suspect the proposals will ultimately be referred to you to be reviewed by an Independent Review Panel.”

A joint Kirklees and Calderdale health scrutiny committee is reviewing The Right Care Right Time Right Place (RCRTRP) plan and is expected to report its finding at the end of this month.

If it has misgivings about the proposal the committee may refer it to an NHS Independent Review Panel.

The panel will then make a recommendation to the Health Secretary which he can ratify – or decline.

Mr Hunt has already said a decision on the plan should be decided locally.

Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs (clinical commissioning groups), the local NHS organisations behind RCRTRP, will announce whether the plan will proceed on October 20.

Hands Off Our A&E Huddersfield Demondstration 360 Degree Immersive Video By Robert John Kerr
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

In his letter Mr Sheerman says: “I really feel as though the CCG are sleepwalking towards a disaster and I implore you to do everything within your power to urge them to think again.

“Our local Joint Health and Scrutiny Committee are due to publish their report at the end of September and, as you will know, the CCGs will then have an opportunity to respond.

Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Accident & Emergency Dept. Acre Street, Lindley, Huddersfield.

“A process of mediation will follow and I suspect the proposals will ultimately be referred to you to be reviewed by an Independent Review Panel.”

The CCGs are expected to receive their Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) on October 21, the day after their announcement.

The national STP scheme heralds a radical shake-up of the NHS where health providers will have to produce sustainability plans to qualify for ‘transformation’ funding.

Jeremy Hunt REFUSES to meet Hands Off HRI campaigners

Critics have said the STP scheme will led to ‘devastating’ cuts and facility closures across the NHS.

In Parliament Colne Valley Conservative MP, Jason McCartney, said: “I’m hearing that STP plans will be released on October 21, the day after my CCG makes its decision.

“So how will this impact on the future of a full A&E at HRI?”

A&E closure plan

#HandsOffHRI timeline What is PFI? Dr Ollerton answers your questions Right Care, Right Time, Right Place
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Jeremy Hunt REFUSES to meet Hands Off HRI campaigners

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt

Campaign slams 'standard response' letter from Department of Health officer after health secretary declines invitation to Huddersfield

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
Hands off Huddersfield A&E
People
Barry Sheerman
Jeremy Hunt
Jason McCartney
Organisations
NHS
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Places
Kirklees
Calderdale
Halifax

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield town centre
    Man wrestled to ground in Huddersfield town centre
  2. Crosland Moor
    Armed police train their weapons on suspect during raid on house in Crosland Moor
  3. Holmfirth
    Teen driver Harriett Haigh's recklessness caused death tragedy on moors above Holmfirth
  4. Almondbury
    Terrified woman was threatened by armed men in Almondbury
  5. Twitter
    Police helicopter in Meltham as suspect flees from house

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent