A 27-year-old man has denied murdering Halifax mum-of-two Jessica King during a hearing before a crown court judge this morning.

Jordan Thackray, of East Grange View, was arrested in Leeds at the end of August after police were called to a property in Oxford Lane, Siddal, on Sunday August 27.

Thackray, who is remanded in custody, appeared before Judge Neil Davey QC at Bradford Crown Court and formally entered his not guilty plea to murdering the 23-year-old, who is understood to have given birth to her second child earlier this year.

Thackray, who was wearing grey joggers and a blue and grey Adidas sweatshirt, was told that his trial had been fixed to take place on February 12 next year.

Prosecutor Paul Nicholson indicated that the trial was expected to last about seven days and during the 20 minute hearing the judge discussed with counsel details about the service of forensic and pathologist reports.

At the end of the hearing Judge Davey told Thackray:"You, having pleaded not guilty to this allegation, will be tried in respect of it on the 12th of February. In the meantime you remain in custody."