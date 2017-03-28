Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yorkshire-based airline is putting on more flights for folk wanting to go skiing.

Jet2.com is adding more flights to leading ski destination, Geneva from Leeds Bradford Airport in winter 2017/18.

The flights have been put on sale already, and include an additional flight every Sunday, meaning that Jet2.com will operate up to seven flights to Geneva every week. This includes two services on Saturdays and Sundays, giving local people more access to some of the very best ski resorts in the Swiss and French Alps.

The growth represents the addition of over 10,000 Geneva seats for Winter 17/18, with flights operating right through the winter from December 16 to April 2018. As well as adding more flights, Jet2.com will also be operating larger aircraft to Geneva.

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive Officer, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Geneva is a very popular route from Leeds Bradford and there are now more opportunities to get there and reach the best slopes in Europe on our award-winning airline.

“As the leading operator from Leeds Bradford Airport we have added capacity so that local people can continue to reach some of the best slopes in Europe.”

More than 600,000 seats are already on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport to a choice of 23 destinations for Winter 17/18, representing Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ biggest ever winter flights and holidays programme.