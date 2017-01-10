A newly-restored brass octagonal gramophone and a jewel encrusted crown were left behind by guests at a Huddersfield hotel.
Staff at Huddersfield’s Travelodge also found guests had left a lava lamp, a Ralph Lauren handbag, a collection of stories written by a child – and even a will.
The hotel chain has revealed some of the bizarre items left behind in its 525 UK hotels, including a Swarovski encrusted waving cat and a lucky charm in the Chinese culture which attracts good luck and fortune.
Items not claimed within three months are donated to local charity shops.
Travelodge spokesman Shakila Ahmed said: “With over 18 million customers annually staying across our 525 UK Travelodge hotels for a variety of reasons, we do get some interesting and precious items being left behind such as a cat called Yoda, a necklace made of £50 notes and wedding vows from the 1950s.”
One customer staying at Harrogate Travelodge forgot to pack their beloved Shitsu called Harold – and only realised after driving for 40 minutes down the M62.
The top 10 items left in 2016 were:
- chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops;
- tablets;
- mobile phones;
- business papers/notepads/ presentations;
- teddy bears;
- toiletry bags with contents;
- sat-navs;
- pyjamas;
- socks;
- ties and books.
Travelodge in Leeds Road, Huddersfield, opened in 2011.