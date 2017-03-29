Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almondbury

Thieves stole the registration plates from a Mercedes car. The crime took place at 2.40am at Owl Mews, Lascelles Hall on Tuesday, March 14.

Ashbrow

Burglars broke into a home in Fixby at 11.30am on Tuesday, March 14 but fled after the alarm triggered. The sped away from the property at Cumberland Avenue towards Bradley in a stolen car and were then involved in a crash.

Thieves got into a home at Sheepridge Road by smashing a first floor window at about 8pm on Tuesday, March 14. Property was stolen and they made off in a Mercedes C220.

A Honda Jazz car was stolen from Lower Grange, Bradley on Thursday, March 16 at 9.30pm.

A person made a threat that they would damage a shop at Well Grove, Sheepridge at 10am on Friday, March 17.

Cash and a mobile phone was taken in a raid on a home at Keldregate, Bradley at 1.30pm on Friday, March 17.

Crosland Moor

Jewellery and a laptop was taken after thieves wrenched a conservatory door off a home at Nabcroft Lane at 10am on Monday, March 13.

Extensive damage was caused to a sports and community building at Gilbert Grove by vandals who climbed on the roof and trespassed inside the premises at 1pm on Tuesday, March 14.

Items are taken from three outbuildings in an early hours raid at Butternab Road, Beaumont Park on Thursday, March 16.

Tools and copper wire is stolen from a shed at Sandene Drive at 4pm on Friday, March 17.

A car was taken from Sherwood Drive without the owner’s consent at midnight on Saturday, March 18.

A Ford Transit van was broken into at Summer Street, Netherton just before 1am on Saturday, March 18, but nothing was taken. Thieves also broke into a garage but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Dalton

The window of a Ford Transit minibus parked on Wakefield Road was smashed at 11.30am on Tuesday, March 14.

Power tools were taken from a Vauxhall Vivaro parked at Leeds Road Retail Park at 1pm on Thursday, March 16.

Greenhead

Clothing and shoes stolen from a Volkswagen Golf parked at Annie Smith Way at 8pm on Sunday, March 12.

A SatNav is swiped from the glove box of a Vauxhall Astra by thieves who broke in by smashing a window. The car was parked at Westbourne Road when the raid occurred at 11pm on Sunday, March 12.

Jewellery is stolen from a Jaguar car parked at Grasmere Road, Gledholt at 1.30am on Monday, March 13.

Cash is taken after a break in at premises on Westbourne Road at 11.15pm on Tuesday, March 14.

The registration plate is taken from a Volkswagen Passat that is parked at Huddersfield Retail Park, Beck Road at 3.45pm on Thursday, March 16.

Lindley

Laptops and games stolen after wooden front door smashed in at premises at New Hey Road at Oakes at 12.30 on Wednesday, March 15.

Money in an envelope is taken from a table at a home at West Street, at 5.15pm on Thursday, March 16.

The full length of car is scratched, and two tyres deliberately punctured in vandal attack at Holly Grove at 6pm on Thursday, March 16.