A jilted man who shouted abuse outside his ex-partner’s home was devastated by the end of his relationship, a court heard.

John Furness, 47, was initially arrested over making threats to kill following the outburst at his former love’s flat in Bradford Road, Fartown.

Police were called to the disturbance on the afternoon of October 10.

Prosecutor Sarah Marsh told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the victim was about to leave her home when Furness arrived.

He became abusive, shouting and swearing in the street at his ex and a female friend.

Following his arrest he was eventually charged with using threatening behaviour, which he pleaded guilty to at the Huddersfield court.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that Furness had been with his partner for 15 years before they separated.

She explained: “He’s heartbroken and simply can’t cope with the break-down of the relationship.

“He went round to try and reconcile the relationship, she didn’t want that and he became upset.”

District Judge Michael Fanning warned Furness, also of Bradford Road, to stay away from his ex in the future.

He gave him a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Furness must also pay £60 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.