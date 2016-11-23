The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thomas Mair, who gunned down Labour MP Jo Cox, has been found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Far-right extremist Thomas Mair has been found guilty of murdering the Batley and Spen MP after shooting and stabbing her to death outside a constituency surgery.

It took the jury one hour and 26 minutes to convict Mair of murdering Mrs Cox.

Mair was given a whole life sentence by the judge. He showed no emotion.

Mr Justice Wilkie told Mair that Mrs Cox was the "true patriot" and not him.

Mair's murderous attack on the MP was "brutal and ruthless", the judge said.

Mair, from Birstall, was also found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent and causing grievous bodily harm by stabbing 78-year-old Bernard Kenny in the abdomen as he tried to save Mrs Cox.

Mr Kenny said in a statement that he would do the same thing again as it was "the right thing to do", even though his actions were not enough to save Mrs Cox.

The 53-year-old Nazi fanatic repeatedly shouted “Britain First” as he ambushed the mum-of-two outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

The brave MP told two staff members “let him hurt me, don’t let him hurt you” as she was shot three times and stabbed 15 times on June 16.

Mair had spent the weeks leading up to the murder researching far-right extremists including the Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik.

Jo Cox’s alleged killer had ‘Third Reich Eagle ornament, Nazi and Hitler books, dossier on Labour MP at home’

He also read material on the murder of MP Ian Gow by the IRA in 1990 as well as compiling a dossier on the pro-Remain campaigner.

As Thomas Mair shot and stabbed Jo Cox in the street, brave witnesses tried to fend off his attack.

Have-a-go-hero Bernard Kenny was stabbed as he tried to stop Mair from murdering the MP, while Mrs Cox's personal assistant, Fazila Aswat, used her handbag to hit him.

Others were threatened with violence as they attempted to intervene.

The MP's husband, Brendan Cox, told the Old Bailey he was not there for "retribution" and felt "nothing but pity for" Thomas Mair.