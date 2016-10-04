Jo Cox murder accused Thomas Mair appears at the Old Bailey

Court illustration of Thomas Mair at Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday June 18, 2016

The man accused of murdering Labour MP Jo Cox has remained silent when asked to enter pleas in court.

Thomas Mair, 53, allegedly shot and stabbed Mrs Cox, 41, outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, on June 16.

Mair appeared via video link from Belmarsh Prison at the Old Bailey this morning before senior judge Mr Justice Wilkie.

He was wearing red trousers and a white sweatshirt.

He spoke to confirm his name and then sat with his arms crossed and stayed silent as he was asked to enter pleas.

He remained silent when asked for a plea and therefore a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mair, from Birstall, is in custody and his case is being treated under the “terrorism protocol”.

This means the case will be heard before a High Court judge.

A four-week trial date has already been fixed for November 14.

At an earlier hearing in June the court heard medical issues will not form part of the trial.

At the time of her death, Mrs Cox was described by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as ‘one of our very best’.

She left a husband, Brendan, and two young children.

Thomas Mair arriving for his first court hearing in June