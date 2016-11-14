Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of a man accused of murdering Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox.

Thomas Mair is to stand trial accused of shooting and stabbing 41-year-old Jo to death outside Birstall library in June this year.

Mair, 53, of Birstall, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit murder, possession of an offensive weapon - a dagger, and causing grevious bodily harm to passer-by Bernard Kenny .

A jury of eight men and four women were sworn in this morning (Monday) and will begin to hear evidence from prosecution barrister Richard Whittam QC on Monday afternoon.

Trial judge Mr Justice Wilkie has warned the jury not to research the case online due to the considerable publicity it has amassed.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.