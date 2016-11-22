Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man accused of killing MP Jo Cox will not be offering any evidence in his defence, it was heard today.

Thomas Mair, 53, is charged with the murder of Jo Cox outside Birstall library on June 16 and is currently on trial at the Old Bailey.

His defence barrister Simon Russell Flint QC told the court this morning that the defendant would not be going into the witness box.

He added that he was calling no evidence on behalf of Mair.

Jo Cox's alleged killer had searched the internet for information on the Ku Klux Klan

Judge Mr Justice Wilkie told the jury they could draw inferences from Mair’s silence.

The prosecution has finished giving its case against the accused, which includes allegations he shouted “Britain first” as he allegedly shot and stabbed the MP.

Mair denies charges of murder grievous bodily harm and possessing dangerous weapons with intent to commit an offence.